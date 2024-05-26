Report: Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner commits to Arkansas
Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team have landed their fifth transfer portal splash, as Kentucky guard DJ Wagner has committed to the Razorbacks according to a report from Richard Davenport on Sunday.
A 6-foot-4, 192-pound soon-to-be sophomore, Wagner was one of the highest ranked recruits in the class of 2023 according to Rivals at No. 6 in the nation. He averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 29.2% from beyond the arch and 76.6% from the charity stripe.
Wagner scored a season-high 28 points against Marshall and added five assists against the Thundering Herd. He had 13 games with double-digit points and crossed the 20-point threshold on two separate occasions. In a matchup against Arkansas on March 2, Wagner dropped 19 points on efficient shooting (6-of-7 from the field).
Originally from Camden, New Jersey, Wagner first chose the Wildcats over offers from programs like Louisville, Memphis, Syracuse, Villanova, Penn State and others.
According to KenPom, Wagner finished his 2023-24 season with a 104.0 offensive rating, a 46.0 effective field goal percentage, a 49.6 true shooting percentage and a 19.8 assist rate.
Following Wagner’s addition, Arkansas now sits with eight scholarship players on its roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.