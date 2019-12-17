From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has found another assistant coach to add to his first staff at Arkansas.

Hutchinson C.C. head coach Rion Rhoades will join the Razorbacks as one of their 10 on-field assistants, a source told HawgBeat on Tuesday. The news was first reported by FootballScoop.

During his time as the head coach at his alma mater, Rhoads went 99-50 and made 10 postseason appearances in 13 seasons. It is unknown for sure what his role will be in Fayetteville, FootballScoop reported he is expected to coach linebackers.

The hire makes Rhoades the second former Hutch C.C. head coach on staff, as Pittman was the head coach there from 1992-93, after serving as the Blue Dragons’ offensive line coach in 1991.



That is actually where the connection between the two coaches started, as Pittman recruited Rhoades as a player. The latter racked up 138 tackles to help the former finish third in the Jayhawk Conference and clinch a home playoff game for the first time in school history.

Rhoades must be one of the 10 on-field assistants if Arkansas intends to recruit any players at Hutch C.C. in the next two years because of the NCAA’s new “individuals associated with a prospect” (IAWP) rule.

That is significant because the Razorbacks have recently offered a pair of Hutch C.C. players: defensive tackle Latrell Bankston and defensive end Kirmari Gainous, who are currently committed to Iowa State and Kansas State, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that both of those players are also coached by former Arkansas defensive tackle Alfred Davis, the Blue Dragons’ current co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Hutchinson C.C. has nine total players with a three-star rating or better in the 2020 class, including the two aforementioned players and recent Tennessee decommit Art Green, the No. 2 overall JUCO prospect in the class and a 5.9 four-star cornerback.

The school, under Rhoades’ leadership, has previously sent defensive ends Jeremiah Ledbetter and Gabe Richardson to Arkansas.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Hutchinson C.C., Rhoades spent one year as the head coach at Fort Scott C.C. in 2006. He has also been a defensive coordinator at Coffeyville C.C. (2004-05).

Rhoades is the fourth member of Pittman’s staff, joining offensive line coach Brad Davis, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.