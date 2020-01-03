Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has plucked away an assistant coach from another SEC school to serve on his first staff at Arkansas.

Derrick LeBlanc, who has been the defensive line coach at Kentucky the last three seasons, will join the Razorbacks in the same role, a UK spokesperson confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

This will be his fourth separate stint in the conference and third stop in the Natural State. In addition to coaching the Wildcats, LeBlanc was previously at LSU as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator (2008-11) and graduate assistant (2000).

During his time at Kentucky, LeBlanc has been a part of units that ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring defense and top 25 nationally in total defense each of the last two seasons.

The Wildcats racked up 101 sacks and 224 tackles for loss during his three years, compared to only 66 sacks and 178 TFLs by the Razorbacks over that same span.

Following a season as a graduate assistant under long-time SEC defensive line coach Pete Jenkins at LSU, LeBlanc landed his first full-time job at Henderson State, a Division II program in Arkadelphia. He spent four years there, one season at Arkansas Tech - a Division II program in Russellville - and two seasons at Missouri State - an FCS program in Springfield, Mo. - before rejoining the FBS ranks.

The Tigers reached bowl games in each of his four seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2008-11, including a trip to the BCS National Championship Game.

Prior to joining Kentucky’s staff in 2017, LeBlanc was a defensive line coach at Wyoming (2012), Southern Miss (2013-14) and North Texas (2016).

It is unknown what his salary will be at Arkansas, but he made $325,000 with the Wildcats this season, according to USA Today's database.

He is believed to be the eighth addition to Pittman’s staff. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, offensive line coach Brad Davis, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter have officially been hired, while tight ends coach Jon Cooper has also reportedly joined the staff.

That leaves two positions left to fill.