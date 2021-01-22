Sam Pittman is making another move on his coaching staff, according to reports surfacing Friday morning.

Defensive quality control coach Michael Scherer, a former standout linebacker at Missouri, is being promoted to the Razorbacks’ linebackers coach, replacing Rion Rhoades. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was the first to report the change.

Rhoades is expected to remain on the staff, but in an off-the-field role of some sort.

It is the second staff change for Arkansas this offseason. Previously, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp left to take the same job at South Carolina, his home state, and Pittman hired Kenny Guiton from Colorado State to fill that position.

Scherer played for the Tigers from 2012-16, making 266 tackles before suffering a season-ending knee injury during his final year, when he was coached by Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Following a short stint with the Seahawks and brief time working in real estate, Scherer got back into football as a graduate assistant under Odom in 2019. He followed his former coach to Fayetteville last season, serving as a defensive quality control coach.

When Pittman was sidelined with COVID-19 for the Florida game, Scherer moved into an on-field role with the safeties to replace Odom, who served as the interim coach.

The hire means now three of the Razorbacks’ 10 on-field assistants worked for Odom at Missouri: Scherer, defensive backs coach Sam Carter (a quality control/analyst for the Tigers) and offensive line coach Brad Davis (same position for the Tigers).

Scherer is also the third assistant on staff whose playing career ended during the 2010s. Guiton, the new wide receivers coach, played his final season at Ohio State in 2013 and Carter played his final season at TCU in 2014.

The staff may not be fully settled just yet. FootballScoop reported on Thursday that defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is receiving NFL interest.

