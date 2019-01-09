Quarterback Ty Storey is exploring a transfer and is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.

HawgBeat’s source who has access to the database said there were no new Razorbacks listed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. However, the news is not a complete surprise considering Arkansas’ pursuit of graduate transfer quarterbacks.

The Charleston, Ark., native initially lost the battle for the starting job to Cole Kelley before winning it back and serving as the primary starter in 2018. There were some encouraging moments, but it was mostly a struggle, as the Razorbacks lost all nine games Storey started.

He completed 57.2 percent of his passes for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also adding 146 yards and one score on the ground.

Storey’s completion percentage and yards per completion (6.3) each ranked 13th out of 14 qualifying SEC quarterbacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 60.7 grade for the season, which ranked last in the conference and 136th out of 165 qualifying FBS quarterbacks.

A 5.9 four-star prospect, Storey was the No. 165 overall recruit in the 2015 class and turned down offers from Alabama, Auburn, Louisville and others to play about an hour away from his hometown.

If he does chose to leave the program, Storey would be the second Arkansas quarterback to transfer. Kelley, who started two games this season and four in 2017, left the team last month and recently announced he was heading to Southeastern Louisiana, an FCS program in his home state.

Considering he is going into his fifth year of college, Storey would presumably be a graduate transfer who could be eligible immediately without having to transfer down to the FCS level.

It was widely expected that Daulton Hyatt, who appeared in only one game as a redshirt freshman last season, would also transfer, but that would leave the Razorbacks with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones will be redshirt freshmen and K.J. Jefferson will be a true freshman. Head coach Chad Morris has not hid the fact they are actively looking for a graduate transfer at the position, as they lost out on Clemson’s Kelly Bryant to Missouri and have also been linked to players such as SMU’s Ben Hicks and Texas’ Shane Buechele.