FAYETTEVILLE — Another coach with ties to Missouri is reportedly set to join Arkansas’ staff.

Jon Cooper, who has been the tight ends coach at UCF the last two seasons, will take a similar role on Sam Pittman’s staff with the Razorbacks, according to a report by FootballScoop.

Prior to taking the job with the Knights, his first as a full-time assistant, Cooper was an offensive analyst at Missouri for two seasons. With the Tigers, he worked under former Missouri head coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

The Razorbacks have also hired former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis to the same position and former Missouri analyst Sam Carter to coach cornerbacks.

With UCF, Cooper was been part of back-to-back top-10 offenses. He’s also had stops as a graduate assistant at Utah State (2015) and Oklahoma (2013-14) following a four-year NFL career.

Cooper’s salary at Arkansas is not yet known, but he made $165,000 with the Knights this season, according to USA Today’s database.

As a player for the Sooners, Cooper was a three-year starter at center and earned Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year accolades as a senior in 2008 while blocking for Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford.

In addition to Odom, Davis and Carter, the Razorbacks have also retained Justin Stepp to coach wide receivers and brought in Rion Rhoades from Hutchinson C.C. to coach linebackers. With Cooper joining the staff, Pittman has four remaining assistant positions to fill, including offensive coordinator.