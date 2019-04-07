According to multiple reports, the Razorbacks are close to finalizing a deal with Nevada head coach Eric Musselman and - barring a last-second change - it should be announced soon.

FAYETTEVILLE -- It appears that Arkansas' search for its next head coach is coming to an end.

The news comes 12 days after Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek fired Mike Anderson, who took the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament three times in eight seasons at the helm.

It marked the first major move he has made since taking the job about 16 months ago.

Considering Yurachek came to Fayetteville from Houston, his first target was apparently Kelvin Sampson. However, the deep pockets of mega-booster Tilman Fertitta and the Cougars' decision to name Sampson's son, Kellen Sampson, the coach-in-waiting led to him staying at Houston.

At various times during the search, several different names emerged as serious candidates, including Musselman, Wichita State's Gregg Marshall, Minnesota's Richard Pitino and Steve Alford, who was recently fired at UCLA.

There were some reports that Arkansas was waiting for Texas Tech be eliminated from the NCAA Tournament so it could make a run at Chris Beard - who spent one year at UALR - but the Red Raiders will be playing in Monday's national championship game.

Musselman compiled a 110-34 (.764) record and made the big dance in three of his four seasons with the Wolf Pack. He also has extensive experience coaching at the professional level, including three seasons as an NBA head coach.