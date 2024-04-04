FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has parted ways with the Razorbacks to take the same position at USC, the school announced Thursday.

The news comes after much speculation of Musselman's job status and interest in other head coaching jobs throughout and after the 2023-24 season that saw the Razorbacks finish with a 16-17 (6-12 SEC) overall record.

A wave of rumors buzzed through social media on March 28 after Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a video of himself and Musselman on the "Muss Bus" ready to "buckle up" for the future. That video was taken at face value by fans as a confirmation of Musselman's return for another season in Fayetteville, but that was seemingly contradicted when Yurachek joined the 1Star Recruits Podcast to talk about Musselman, the video and the future with the program.

"Now, this may change tomorrow - you'll have to ask Coach Musselman that - but we very much want him to be an Arkansas Razorback," Yurachek said on the 1Star Recruits Podcast Wednesday. "We feel like where his contract currently sits, he's compensated in the top 12-to-15 coaches in the country. He's earned that compensation and done a great job.

"That video was nothing more than an athletic director trying to have a little bit of fun with some fanbases and naysayers that say, 'Hey, Coach Musselman is leaving.' He may be leaving, but right now he's still here, he's still our basketball coach, and he's still driving the bus."

Musselman's move to USC won't come as a surprise to most, as he's been linked to California through his years spent as a player at San Diego (1983-87) and as a head coach of the Golden State Warriors (2002-04), Sacramento Kings (2006-07), Reno Bighorns (2010-11) and Los Angeles D-Fenders (2011-12).

Most noteworthy is Musselman's desire to coach closer to his mother Kris Musselman, who resides in San Diego and whose first in-person Razorback basketball game was Arkansas' NCAA Tournament upset over Gonzaga during the 2021-22 season.