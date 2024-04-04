Eric Musselman leaving Arkansas for USC job
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has parted ways with the Razorbacks to take the same position at USC, the school announced Thursday.
The news comes after much speculation of Musselman's job status and interest in other head coaching jobs throughout and after the 2023-24 season that saw the Razorbacks finish with a 16-17 (6-12 SEC) overall record.
A wave of rumors buzzed through social media on March 28 after Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a video of himself and Musselman on the "Muss Bus" ready to "buckle up" for the future. That video was taken at face value by fans as a confirmation of Musselman's return for another season in Fayetteville, but that was seemingly contradicted when Yurachek joined the 1Star Recruits Podcast to talk about Musselman, the video and the future with the program.
"Now, this may change tomorrow - you'll have to ask Coach Musselman that - but we very much want him to be an Arkansas Razorback," Yurachek said on the 1Star Recruits Podcast Wednesday. "We feel like where his contract currently sits, he's compensated in the top 12-to-15 coaches in the country. He's earned that compensation and done a great job.
"That video was nothing more than an athletic director trying to have a little bit of fun with some fanbases and naysayers that say, 'Hey, Coach Musselman is leaving.' He may be leaving, but right now he's still here, he's still our basketball coach, and he's still driving the bus."
Musselman's move to USC won't come as a surprise to most, as he's been linked to California through his years spent as a player at San Diego (1983-87) and as a head coach of the Golden State Warriors (2002-04), Sacramento Kings (2006-07), Reno Bighorns (2010-11) and Los Angeles D-Fenders (2011-12).
Most noteworthy is Musselman's desire to coach closer to his mother Kris Musselman, who resides in San Diego and whose first in-person Razorback basketball game was Arkansas' NCAA Tournament upset over Gonzaga during the 2021-22 season.
Arkansas Tenure Breakdown:
During his five-year tenure in Fayetteville, Musselman went 111-59 (.653) overall with a 47-42 (.528) SEC record. His first season came in 2019-20, a memorable campaign led by SEC co-Player of the Year Mason Jones and now-NBA player Isaiah Joe. Arkansas finished 20-12 (7-11 SEC) and was attempting a push through the SEC Tournament before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the postseason.
The following year, a transfer class of Jalen Tate and Justin Smith along with freshmen Moses Moody, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams pushed Arkansas to its best regular season of recent memory and its first Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament since 1995 before finishing in the Elite Eight.
Things didn't slow down for the Hogs there, though, as 2021-22 saw a return for Musselman and company to the Elite 8 thanks to a magical season by JD Notae and contributing performances from Williams, Stanley Umude, Au'Diese Toney and others. Arkansas finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record and a fourth place finish in the league.
Back-to-back seasons of tournament success paid dividends for Musselman, as he helped the Hogs land the No. 2 ranked recruiting class headlined by five-stars Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. They — along with another highly-touted transfer class that included Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV — led Arkansas to an upset over Kansas in the NCAA Tournament and a Sweet 16 finish despite a rocky 19-12 (8-10 SEC) regular season.
2023-24 was a massively disappointing season for Arkansas. After hauling in a transfer class loaded with scoring guards and defeating No. 3 Purdue in a preseason charity exhibition, excitement was at an all-time high for the basketball program. The Razorbacks never gained a foothold of consistency in conference play and finished with a below .500 overall record for the first time since 2010.
Coaching Career:
1989–1990 Rapid City Thrillers
1990–1991 Minnesota Timberwolves (assistant)
1991–1997 Rapid City Thrillers/Florida Beach Dogs
1995–1996 Florida Sharks
1998–2000 Orlando Magic (assistant)
2000–2002 Atlanta Hawks (assistant)
2002–2004 Golden State Warriors
2004–2006 Memphis Grizzlies (assistant)
2006–2007 Sacramento Kings
2010–2011 Reno Bighorns
2011–2012 Los Angeles D-Fenders
2012–2013 Arizona State (assistant)
2013–2014 Arizona State (assoc. HC)
2014–2015 LSU (assoc. HC)
2015–2019 Nevada
2019–present Arkansas
International Coaching Career:
2009 China
2010 USA
2010–2011 Dominican Republic
2011–2013 Venezuela