Reports: Sam Pittman to return in 2025

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will reportedly return in 2025 for a sixth season of leading the Razorback football program, according to multiple national reports. HawgBeat reported this information Nov. 11 on The Trough premium message board.

The reports come come one day before the 63-year-old is set to have surgery to repair a broken hip he's dealt with for the entire 2024 season, which resulted in a 6-6 overall record and a 3-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play for Arkansas.

Pittman owns a 29-31 overall record during his tenure in Fayetteville, which began with the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The Hogs went 3-7 in an SEC-only schedule to gain bowl eligibility and momentum entering Pittman's best season in 2021.

Arkansas went 9-4 with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State during Pittman's second season in 2021 and the Hogs have not reached those heights since, unfortunately. They regressed by going 7-6 the next season in 2022, but still earned a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. Things hit an all-time low during Pittman's tenure in 2023, when the Hogs had a disastrous 4-8 season.



The Razorbacks turned things around this year with changes on the offense staff, starting with bringing Bobby Petrino back as offensive coordinator. Petrino led the nation's No. 13 total offense during the regular season.

All signs have pointed towards a return in 2025 for Pittman with bowl eligibility once again clinched for the fourth time in five seasons. Sources indicated late in the regular season that a sixth win would be enough for Pittman to return, and that's remained the same, but things always change in college football.

Arkansas will have plenty of work to do in the transfer portal, and HawgBeat will be covering the search closely on The Trough premium message board.