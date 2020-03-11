The Arkansas Razorbacks 12 members of the 2019 team participate in the 2020 NFL Pro Day in Fayetteville after sending four to the NFL Draft Combine a couple weeks ago. Scouts from 22 NFL teams were in the Walker Indoor facility to watch the drills.

Former Razorback tight end Chase Harrell "won" the day with his numbers, including a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, a 10'7" in the broad jump and 36 inch vertical jump. He worked out as a tight end and a defensive end during the position drills.

Offensive lineman Austin Capps' 35 reps on the bench press would've ranked 3rd at this year's NFL combine.

Despite not knowing most of the participants, Arkansas's entire new staff came to field to watch the drills and Sam Pittman gave players encouragement during their drills. Members of Arkansas's new strength and conditioning five-man team were assisting with measurements.

A ton of current Razorbacks showed up to support the Pro Day participants, including transfer QB Feleipe Franks.

While CJ O'Grady showed up to check out the action while players were going through position drills, he didn't do any drills or retest. You can check out his combine numbers here.