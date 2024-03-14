The Arkansas Razorbacks held their Pro Day inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

All told, Arkansas had 11 total participants, 10 of whom were on the football team last season. Five from the football team also participated in the NFL Combine last week — cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham and kicker Cam Little.

There was one participant — Roje Stona, a discus thrower on the Razorbacks' track team — who also participated.

The Arkansas football program did not release Stona’s results.

Transfer quarterback Taylen Green, who is in the mix for the starting job for the Hogs in 2024, was also in attendance to show support for the former Razorbacks.

Below are measurables, results from each participant, as well as quotes and video from some.