Results, quotes, highlights from Arkansas' 2024 Pro Day
The Arkansas Razorbacks held their Pro Day inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.
All told, Arkansas had 11 total participants, 10 of whom were on the football team last season. Five from the football team also participated in the NFL Combine last week — cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham and kicker Cam Little.
There was one participant — Roje Stona, a discus thrower on the Razorbacks' track team — who also participated.
The Arkansas football program did not release Stona’s results.
Transfer quarterback Taylen Green, who is in the mix for the starting job for the Hogs in 2024, was also in attendance to show support for the former Razorbacks.
Below are measurables, results from each participant, as well as quotes and video from some.
|Pos
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
6-2
|
185
|
LB
|
Antonio Grier
|
6-1
|
230
|
DE
|
John Morgan III
|
6-2
|
270
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
6-4
|
266
|
QB
|
Cade Fortin
|
6-3
|
220
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
6-2
|
210
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
6-1
|
172
|
OL
|
Beaux Limmer
|
6-5
|
302
|
OL
|
Brady Latham
|
6-5
|
304
|
TE
|
Nathan Bax
|
6-4
|
250
|
N/A
|
Roje Stona
|
6-6
|
Not Listed
Dwight McGlothern - Defensive back
Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.47*
20-yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds
L Drill: 7.23 seconds
*NFL Combine
Antonio Grier - Linebacker
Bench Press (225 lbs): 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.63
20-yard Shuttle: 4.39
L Drill: 7.44 seconds
John Morgan III - Defensive End
Bench Press (225 lbs): 25 reps
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 7 inches
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.69 seconds
20-yard Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
L Drill: 7.65 seconds
Trajan Jeffcoat - Defensive End
Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps*
Broad Jump: 10 feet*
Vertical Jump: 31.5
40-yard Dash: 4.69 seconds*
20-yard Shuttle: 4.52 seconds
L Drill: 7.38 seconds
*NFL Combine
Cade Fortin - Quarterback
Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 2 inches
Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.72 seconds
20-yard Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
L Drill: 7.34 seconds
Alfahiym Walcott - Safety
Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.71 seconds
20-yard Shuttle: 4.5 seconds
L Drill: 7.21 seconds
Cam Little - Kicker
Little did not participate in drills like the other participants. He completed kicks of 50, 55 and 60 yards at the NFL Combine.
He also showed off his leg at the Pro Day. You can view those kicks below.
Beaux Limmer - Offensive Lineman
Bench Press (225 lbs): 39 reps*
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 2 inches*
Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches*
40-yard Dash: 5.22 seconds*
20-yard Shuttle: 4.57 seconds*
L Drill: 7.47 seconds*
*NFL Combine
Brady Latham - Offensive Lineman
Bench Press (225 lbs): 23
Broad Jump: 9 foot 2 inches*
Vertical Jump: 29 inches*
40-yard Dash: 5.26 seconds*
20-yard Shuttle: 4.47 seconds*
L Drill: 7.57 seconds*
*NFL Combine
Nathan Bax - Tight End
Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps
Broad Jump: 9 feet
Vertical Jump: 33 inches
40-yard Dash: 4.95 seconds
20-yard Shuttle: 4.67 seconds
L Drill: 7.63 seconds