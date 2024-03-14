Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Results, quotes, highlights from Arkansas' 2024 Pro Day

Walker Pavilion where Arkansas athletes participated in the 2024 Pro Day.
Walker Pavilion where Arkansas athletes participated in the 2024 Pro Day. (Mason Choate)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their Pro Day inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

All told, Arkansas had 11 total participants, 10 of whom were on the football team last season. Five from the football team also participated in the NFL Combine last week — cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham and kicker Cam Little.

There was one participant — Roje Stona, a discus thrower on the Razorbacks' track team — who also participated.

The Arkansas football program did not release Stona’s results.

Transfer quarterback Taylen Green, who is in the mix for the starting job for the Hogs in 2024, was also in attendance to show support for the former Razorbacks.

Below are measurables, results from each participant, as well as quotes and video from some.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
Arkansas 2024 Pro Day Measurables
Pos Name Height Weight

CB

Dwight McGlothern

6-2

185

LB

Antonio Grier

6-1

230

DE

John Morgan III

6-2

270

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

6-4

266

QB

Cade Fortin

6-3

220

S

Alfahiym Walcott

6-2

210

K

Cam Little

6-1

172

OL

Beaux Limmer

6-5

302

OL

Brady Latham

6-5

304

TE

Nathan Bax

6-4

250

N/A

Roje Stona

6-6

Not Listed

Dwight McGlothern - Defensive back

Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.47*

20-yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds

L Drill: 7.23 seconds

*NFL Combine

Antonio Grier - Linebacker

Bench Press (225 lbs): 22 reps

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.63

20-yard Shuttle: 4.39

L Drill: 7.44 seconds

John Morgan III - Defensive End

Bench Press (225 lbs): 25 reps

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.69 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

L Drill: 7.65 seconds

Trajan Jeffcoat - Defensive End

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps*

Broad Jump: 10 feet*

Vertical Jump: 31.5

40-yard Dash: 4.69 seconds*

20-yard Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

L Drill: 7.38 seconds

*NFL Combine

Cade Fortin - Quarterback

Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.72 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

L Drill: 7.34 seconds

Alfahiym Walcott - Safety

Bench Press (225 lbs): N/A

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.71 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.5 seconds

L Drill: 7.21 seconds

Cam Little - Kicker

Little did not participate in drills like the other participants. He completed kicks of 50, 55 and 60 yards at the NFL Combine.

He also showed off his leg at the Pro Day. You can view those kicks below.

Beaux Limmer - Offensive Lineman

Bench Press (225 lbs): 39 reps*

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 2 inches*

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches*

40-yard Dash: 5.22 seconds*

20-yard Shuttle: 4.57 seconds*

L Drill: 7.47 seconds*

*NFL Combine

Brady Latham - Offensive Lineman

Bench Press (225 lbs): 23

Broad Jump: 9 foot 2 inches*

Vertical Jump: 29 inches*

40-yard Dash: 5.26 seconds*

20-yard Shuttle: 4.47 seconds*

L Drill: 7.57 seconds*

*NFL Combine

Nathan Bax - Tight End

Bench Press (225 lbs): 14 reps

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

40-yard Dash: 4.95 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

L Drill: 7.63 seconds

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement