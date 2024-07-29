It's been just a few short months since Arkansas announced John Calipari as its newest head coach, and in that time he's assembled a roster that rivals most teams in the SEC. Most of the bunch is made up of transfers and freshmen, as former head coach Eric Musselman left the cupboard bare after bolting for USC. Senior forward Trevon Brazile is the lone returner from last year's team, and as the saying goes, sometimes the best transfer you can get is the one you already have. "Trevon is better than I thought he was," Calipari said on Monday. "So I’ll just, a story: He’s in there laying on his back and I said, you’re better than I thought you were. He looks at me and says ‘I told you’. But that’s the confidence that I want him to feel, but he’s got to get into wars and be comfortable in those situations." At the end of the 2023-24 season, Brazile declared for the NBA Draft and also entered the transfer portal. That left most fans and analysts believing there was little chance the Razorbacks would get him back in 2024-25. That changed, however, with Calipari entering the picture. Brazile told reporters Monday that the Head Hog's resume of putting players into the NBA drew him back to the program. "After the season, I wanted to go (test out the NBA draft)," Brazile said. "I kept in contact with coach Cal and the staff. What they do is, you already know what they do. So coming back, it was a no-brainer for me."

Brazile had several suitors around the country reach out to him after he entered the portal as forwards with his skillset are incredibly rare, but Brazile chose to stay with Arkansas because he believes Calipari can take him to another level. "Like I said, his resume speaks for itself," Brazile said. "What he did at Kentucky with guys like Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Davis, it's undeniable. So, just coming here and buying into everything he's saying and everything he's establishing, it's been good." Calipari spent the summer focusing on individual development for his players rather than installing offensive and defensive sets. That means, at least for the summer, Brazile isn't shooting threes and is instead focusing on practicing his midrange game and making faster decisions with the ball in his hands. "I just try to do what he says," Brazile said. "This summer I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress with not shooting threes. Just being what he calls an ‘attack dog.’" Brazile had an up-and-down campaign last year but showed flashes of what everyone knows he's capable of. He averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and had a double-double with 19 points and 11 boards against Duke on Nov. 29. He also had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the opening round of the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt. Arkansas fans have already seen what Brazile can do from the short glimpse they got during the 2022-23 season before an ACL injury against UNC-Greensboro sidelined him for the year.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EVU5LIE9GIFRIRSBZRUFSIENBTkRJREFURSBCWSBUUkVWT04gQlJB WklMRSDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3Ji YWNrTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tNQkI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mVXpxU1NFb0FxIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZlV6cVNTRW9BcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIg KEBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzMDc2NjQ3NTM5ODM4OTc2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK