"Eric, we put him out in Texas where he had been working with Baylor and then Kansas City and over into JUCOs in Kansas," Pittman said. "Because he played at Hutchinson CC and knows that league and is from Kansas City. You know when you get your good coach when you go over to the recruiting board and some guys are going ‘now he’s from…’ and they’re looking up there. You’re going ‘take him down. We got no chance at recruiting him.’ Eric’s on it."

A former graduate assistant with the Hogs from 2013-15, Mateos has brought a new life and energy to a group of players in need of change, and he received high praise from Pittman on Tuesday.

The most noteworthy newcomer over the offseason wasn't a player, but a coach. Following the departure of former Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy to Mississippi State, Pittman chose Baylor's Eric Mateos to lead the way in 2024.

Arkansas' offensive line was among the worst in the SEC a year ago, but some key offseason additions — and more on the horizon — will help flip the identity of head coach Sam Pittman's front trench.

Together, Pittman and Mateos set out to completely reform the Razorbacks' offensive line through the transfer portal. The duo has been successful up to this point, as Arkansas has landed three key pieces in Michigan State tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, San Jose State tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. and Tennessee guard Addison Nichols.

"I like the two tackles and of course Nichols, I offered Nichols at Georgia when he was a sophomore," Pittman said. "Back then, you had to be special, special or you weren’t going to get offered. He was a no-brainer at that point. I think moving him to center will be a really good move for him and for our football team."

Upgrading the offensive line doesn't stop with them, though, and Pittman has a plan in mind for how he wants to attack the spring transfer portal window. In fact, Arkansas is set to host SMU center transfer Branson Hickman for a visit on March 8.

Newcomers alone won't be able to rejuvenate Arkansas' offensive line, however. Whether through providing depth or outright starting, returning pieces like redshirt senior guard Joshua Braun, super senior guard Ty'Kieast Crawford, junior tackle Patrick Kutas and others need to step up for the offense to reach its potential.

"We’re moving Kutas inside," Pittman said. "I think with our guys that we got out of the portal, it allowed us to do that. We’re going to keep Ty’Kieast out there at tackle. The guy that I’ve been really impressed with is E’Marion Harris, some of the things that he’s been able to do.

"I think he’s been here … Waiting your turn is not really very good, but he’s been patient with his opportunities. I think he’s ready. To move on up. He certainly is working like that."

Along with all of the positive changes, there are some injuries and notable roster changes affecting the current state of the Hogs' offensive line. The most notable name is offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, who is stepping away from football all together.

"Andrew Chamblee just lost the love for the game," Pittman said. "Decided to start his professional, you know, start college as a regular student career."

One Razorback newcomer will have to wait awhile before contributing to the team, as incoming freshman Zuri Madison suffered an ACL tear over the offseason.

"Zuri Madison had a scooter accident and he tore his ACL," Pittman said. "That was maybe two or three days ago. Maybe last week. He just hit curve and put his leg out straight and the ACL couldn’t handle that pressure.

"It’s a shame, because he’s really a talented guy. We’ll use it … He’ll get stronger and bigger and those things and he’ll be back. As you know, an ACL injury takes a while, so he probably won’t be back til either the end of this season, maybe get prepared in a bowl situation or come back next spring."

Finally, backup center Amaury Wiggins had cartilage trimmed but should be close to making a full return according to Pittman.

"I think Amaury Wiggins had cartilage trimmed, so I don’t know that he’ll be able to go Thursday, Friday," Pittman said. "He may be back on Sunday. It’ll be a couple days, but he’s about ready. It’ll be three weeks Friday since he had his trim. So I think he’ll be back sooner than later."

Spring practice for the Razorbacks begins on Thursday morning, and Arkansas will hold 14 practices prior to the program's annual spring game on Saturday, April 13. Be sure to subscribe to HawgBeat and tune into our premium message board — The Trough — for the latest information, videos and more.