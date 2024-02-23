For the first time since the College World Series Finals in 2018, No. 2 Arkansas (3-1) and No. 7 Oregon State (5-0) will face off against each other in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in a matchup that has fans buzzing with excitement and the hope for revenge. Six years ago, a team led by future MLB Draft selections like Blaine Knight, Heston Kjerstad, Casey Martin and Dominic Fletcher pushed Arkansas to a 48-21 overall record and a deep postseason run, but came up just short in Omaha with a 1-2 series finals loss to the Beavers. Head coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media after practice on Thursday about his thoughts toward Oregon State and whether or not the 2018 matchup affects his approach to Friday's game. "That was a long time ago," Van Horn said on Thursday. "That was a totally different team, they had a great team that year. I think first three rounders. We probably played about as good as we could to get to Omaha, we really didn't do much against them. "Won the first game, they gave us an inning, made some errors. We did it really in game two as well. We couldn't hold the lead, used too many of our pitchers the day before. Obviously, we wish we could have won the game, won the series, but we didn't."

Ahead of the Diamond Hogs' matchup against Oregon State, former Arkansas infielder Jared Gates spoke to HawgBeat about his feelings towards the Beavers and if he's harboring any ill will for the west-coast program. Nicknamed "Mr. June" for his clutch postseason hitting, Gates played two seasons with the Razorbacks from 2017-18 and finished with a combined .243/.339/.420 slash line and 62 hits, nine doubles, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. "I don't hate Oregon State, no," Gates told HawgBeat. "That's a tough question, man. I think they beat us and I really do feel like we were the two best teams in the country playing against each other and they beat us, man. Whether you want to say that we lost or they beat us, I really believe they beat us. They earned it. So I don't hate Oregon State, I just hate how freaking good they were and I just hate that they were able to fire on all cylinders. I hate that it rained on Monday, I mean I hate that. "I wish it went differently, but there's not hate for those guys, they're really good baseball players and that was really fun. Do I love them? No. I can't say I ever turned on an Oregon State game and said, 'Oh man I hope Oregon State wins this game.' Unless they're playing Ole Miss or something and both teams lose somehow, that would be nice."

