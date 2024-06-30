Rhode Island infielder commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas baseball program has received a commitment from a transfer portal infielder, as Rhode Island first baseman Michael Anderson announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Sunday.
Last season, the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder slashed .252/.411/.574 with 13 home runs and a team-best 41 RBIs. He's combined for 23 home runs and 27 doubles across two seasons, and hit for a .316 batting average in 2023.
Anderson struck out in 48 at-bats and walked in 29 plate appearances during the 2024 season, and only managed to steal one base.
A native of Havertown, Pennsylvania, Anderson served as a team captain as a sophomore and set a NCAA Division 1 single-game high and program record when he registered 12 RBIs in a victory over Stonehill on March 20.
Defensively, Anderson made 227 putouts, 12 assists and zero errors for a perfect fielding percentage. Anderson is currently playing for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod League, where he's hitting .385 batting average in 39 at-bats.
According to 64analytics, Anderson is the 161st best prospect in the transfer portal. Arkansas already has commitments from the Division II batting average leader in outfielder Carson Boles, as well as pledges from TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, FGCU outfielder Charles Davalan, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi, BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Ohio State LHP Landon Beidelschies and Oregon State RHP Aiden Jimenez.
