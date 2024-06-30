The Arkansas baseball program has received a commitment from a transfer portal infielder, as Rhode Island first baseman Michael Anderson announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder slashed .252/.411/.574 with 13 home runs and a team-best 41 RBIs. He's combined for 23 home runs and 27 doubles across two seasons, and hit for a .316 batting average in 2023.

Anderson struck out in 48 at-bats and walked in 29 plate appearances during the 2024 season, and only managed to steal one base.