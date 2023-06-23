Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council IV signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Council signed after Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh were all selected in the draft. Black went No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic, Smith was taken No. 27 overall by the Charlotte Hornets and Walsh went No. 38 overall to the Boston Celtics.

A two-way deal allows developing players to be rostered on an NBA team and its G League affiliate at the same time. Each NBA team can have two players on this type of contract.