"I want to thank Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Cody) Kennedy and Coach Brad Davis and many more for helping me get to where I am today," Stromberg said in a tweet. "They have pour so much into me as a player and I wouldn't even have this opportunity without them. To the Fans of Arkansas, Thank you. You guys made the last 4 years unforgettable and I will cherish every moment I've had here. What that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Woo pig!"

Stromberg started 44 of the 46 games he played as a Razorback. He anchored the offensive line as the starting center for each of the team's last 25 games over the past two years. He had the option to return for another season with the extra Covid year, but he chose to forgo that for the draft.

The native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, played 898 total snaps this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn't allow a single sack this season and he gave up just four sacks across his four seasons as a Hog. He was penalized just five times, which was down from his eight last year.

Last season, Stromberg was named Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press for helping block for the top rushing attack among all Power 5 teams. He allowed just seven quarterback hurries on 873 snaps.

Stromberg didn't clarify if he intends to play in Arkansas' bowl game, which has yet to be determined. If he does not participate, the Hogs will likely turn to freshman Patrick Kutas or redshirt junior Beaux Limmer at center.

Here is more on Stromberg via his bio on the Arkansas Athletics website:

2021 (JUNIOR): Anchored Arkansas’ offensive line, starting all 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing, averaging 227.8 yards per game … Named Second-Team All-SEC (AP) … Tabbed Third Team All-SEC (PFF, Phil Steele) … According to Pro Football Focus, totaled 873 snaps on the year … Only gave up three sacks all season … Penalized just eight times … Led the way for four Razorbacks to rush for at least 500 yards, something that had not happened at Arkansas since 1975 … Part of an offensive line that blocked for three games of 300+ yards of rushing (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State) and two games of 600+ yards of total offense (Georgia Southern and Ole Miss) … Carded a 78.9 run blocking grade on the season … Recorded a season-high 85.0 offensive grade in win over Texas (Sept. 11) … Posted an 80.2 pass blocking grade in win over Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) … Held a season-high 81.0 pass blocking grade in victory against Mississippi State (Nov. 6).

2020 (SOPHOMORE): Played in nine games and made eight starts, seeing all of his action at center … According to Pro Football Focus, played 628 offensive snaps, the fourth most on the team and third most among offensive linemen … Also saw action on 13 special teams snaps … Played every offensive snap of the game seven times … Penalized five times … Totaled a 69.7 season run blocking grade, ranking second among Razorback offensive linemen … Allowed one sack on 355 pass blocking plays, posting six games with a pass blocking grade of 70-plus with a season-best 84.1 against Texas A&M (Oct. 31) … Logged a season-best 78.5 offensive grade against Missouri (Dec. 5) … Did not play in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12).

2019 (FRESHMAN): Started each of the last 11 games of the year, playing in all 12, with his first two starts coming at left guard and his final nine at right guard … Totaled 741 snaps as a freshman on Arkansas’ offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, participating in every offensive play in five games … Did not allow a sack in 417 pass protection plays, recording three grades over 80.0 from PFF in the category, including a season-high 87.9 against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9 … Blocked for an offense that scored 28 times and racked up 4,081 total yards, including 2,315 passing yards, 1,766 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns both through the air and on the ground.

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by 247Sports … Rated as the No. 19 offensive guard in the country and third overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports … Three-year varsity letterwinner at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma … Played on both sides of the ball, but primarily on the offensive line … Helped the Redskins to a 9-3 record and a No. 4 state rank behind a semifinal berth in the 2018 Oklahoma High School Football Class 6A-I playoffs … District 6A-I-2 Offensive Lineman of the Year … Slotted at seventh overall in OKPreps 2019 Rankings heading into his senior season, as well as the top offensive lineman in the category … Propelled Union HS to an 11-2 mark as a sophomore and a state championship in 2016, as well as a 12-1 record as a junior, falling in the 6A-I title game in 2017 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Tulsa, Colorado State, North Texas, Utah State and others.

PERSONAL: Born Nov. 10, 2000 … Son of Diane and Scott Stromberg … Has three siblings, Timmy, Bonnie and Scotty.