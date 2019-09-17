FAYETTEVILLE — Only a handful of offensive linemen have started as true freshmen at Arkansas, with the latest member of the club being Ricky Stromberg.

The Tulsa Union product and former three-star recruit has started each of the Razorbacks’ last two games and will make it three in a row - albeit moving from left to right guard - against San Jose State.

Speaking to the media for the first time since coming to Arkansas following Tuesday’s practice, Stromberg admitted playing at the college level - particularly in the SEC - was completely different than what he was used to in high school.

“Everyone’s faster, everyone’s stronger,” Stromberg said. “Everyone I go against is bigger because of my weight right now, but overall it’s been pretty fun and exciting.”

His weight has been the topic of a lot of discussion since the Razorbacks released their updated roster before fall camp. Listed at 266 pounds, Stromberg said he’s actually between 275-279 pounds now.