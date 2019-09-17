News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 22:45:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Stromberg exceeds own expectations to earn starting job

Ricky Stromberg has already worked his way into Arkansas' starting lineup.
Ricky Stromberg has already worked his way into Arkansas' starting lineup. (Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Only a handful of offensive linemen have started as true freshmen at Arkansas, with the latest member of the club being Ricky Stromberg.

The Tulsa Union product and former three-star recruit has started each of the Razorbacks’ last two games and will make it three in a row - albeit moving from left to right guard - against San Jose State.

Speaking to the media for the first time since coming to Arkansas following Tuesday’s practice, Stromberg admitted playing at the college level - particularly in the SEC - was completely different than what he was used to in high school.

“Everyone’s faster, everyone’s stronger,” Stromberg said. “Everyone I go against is bigger because of my weight right now, but overall it’s been pretty fun and exciting.”

His weight has been the topic of a lot of discussion since the Razorbacks released their updated roster before fall camp. Listed at 266 pounds, Stromberg said he’s actually between 275-279 pounds now.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}