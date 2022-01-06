Ridgeway forgoes extra year, declares for NFL Draft

The Razorbacks continue to take hits on the defensive side of the ball, this time in the form of defensive tackle John Ridgeway, who announced Thursday via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

After spending his first four seasons at Illinois State, Ridgeway quickly became a fan favorite during his lone season with the Hogs. The jump from an FCS school to an SEC West program was one that Ridgeway said helped him grow as a person and a player.

“This football season as a Razorback has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Ridgeway said in a tweet. “To be part of this team has allowed me to grow as a football player and as a man. I will be forever grateful for the memories and relationships I have built through this program.”

Ridgeway missed the season-opener against Rice because of an appendectomy, but burst onto the scene with a dominant performance against Texas. He racked up six tackles and a sack to help the Hogs defeat the Longhorns 40-21.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle recorded a season-high seven stops against Georgia and added a sack in the Hogs’ 16-13 overtime win over LSU. He ended the season with 39 total tackles — the most of any Razorback defensive lineman — and two sacks.

Prior to his time in Fayetteville, Ridgeway recorded 141 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks in four years at Illinois State. He earned honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2019. Before that, he was named an FCS Freshman All-American by Phil Steele and a MVFC All-Newcomer.

Ridgeway has accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will try to raise his NFL Draft stock. He joins cornerback Montaric Brown and long snapper Jordan Silver as seniors to forgo another year in Fayetteville and enter their names in the draft.

His departure means the Razorbacks will now be replacing all three of their primary starting defensive linemen, as Tre Williams and Markell Utsey were super seniors and are out of eligibility. They're also losing both starting linebackers (Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry and three starting defensive backs (Brown, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr.).

The Hogs will now await the decision of traditional seniors offensive lineman Shane Clenin and linebacker Bumper Pool, who is expected to make an announcement Friday.

The other traditional seniors include running back Trelon Smith (moving), wide receiver Kendall Catalon (transfer portal), Foucha (transfer portal) and right tackle Dalton Wagner (returning).