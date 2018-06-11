HawgBeat.com

The Razorbacks extended a scholarship offer to a very impressive 2020 tight end at their second night camp of the summer on Saturday. McKinney North standout Brandon Frazier, though currently unrated, is starting to pick up steam in his recruitment and the Hogs were the third school to offer after Purdue and Oklahoma State.

"Coach Lunney really coached me up and improved my game," Frazier said. "We worked on catching balls and getting better at blocking. I am really blessed to receive a scholarship offer."

Despite not getting too much attention from his sophomore tape alone, his summer camp performances are already garnering the 6-foot-5 plenty of attention. To say he stands out in the typical camp crowd is an understatement.

"I really like all the coaches here," Frazier said. "I'm a man of faith and the whole staff is too and I'm really appreciative of that. This new offer bumps them up to the top, this is my second time coming here in two months, it's really nice."

Frazier was encouraged to come to campus and to camp on the Hill after his tape was spotted by tight end's coach Lunney and offensive QC Will Bryant. Frazier has camped at Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Arkansas and Oklahoma State already this summer. The Texas native said he grew up watching the Cowboys so he never had any college team growing up.



