The Razorbacks just missed out on two offensive lineman with the commitments of Jack Buford (to Missouri) and JUCO OL Desmond Bland (to Nebraska) but coach Dustin Fry is already at work building a relationship with a new promising JUCO offensive tackle. The Razorbacks offered Saddleback CC 2019 tackle Tim Anderson last week, here’s his interview with HawgBeat in its entirety:



NC: So tell me a bit about your journey and what took you to JUCO.

Anderson: “I played all four years in high school but I didn’t really get a whole lot of offers. I wasn’t really sure if I was going to play college football, but after a talk with my parents and my coaches I checked out Saddleback and they have a really good history of winning so I decided to play here. Now that my first year is over I can say it was definitely a good decision.”

NC: How was your first season?

Anderson: “My freshman year was really good, we ended up losing to the number one JUCO in the state, which is Fullerton, but I picked up all-regional honors so that was great. I think I’ve learned a lot that has made me a way better player than I was out of high school.”

NC: When did you start picking up the D1 attention?

Anderson: “I started picking up my D1 offers at the beginning of spring ball. It started with UAB, then Louisville, then I picked up Arkansas State, Colorado State, Fresno, and I just picked up Arkansas—and that was a really big one. I was really stoked about that one. I was blown away by it. I’m trying to get out on an official visit pretty soon, maybe this summer or during the season. I’m graduating in December. I went to Louisville on an official this past weekend and it was cool. Me and my dad had a good time. The facilities were crazy, never seen anything like that, I liked it a lot.”

NC: How do you like Coach Fry and what has he told you about what you can do on the Hill?

Anderson: “Coach Fry is an amazing guy, I love talking to him. I don’t necessarily need to go to a school where I can compete for the starting job right away but that’s definitely the goal and I want to go somewhere where I can be successful. Fry said I’m a guy who can come in and make an impact because they lack depth right now.”

NC: What do you think your biggest strengths are?

Anderson: “Coaches say they really like my pass protection, they like my quick feet. I only gave up two sacks last season. My size is also another plus. Last season I played right tackle and this year I’m making the switch back to left and that’s where I played throughout high school.”

CHECK OUT ANDERSON'S JUCO TAPE.