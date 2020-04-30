Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate whether it was a good or bad idea for the NCAA to modify its rule to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, a decision that could have huge impacts in recruiting.

I know everyone wants college football players to earn money and I’m not against that, but opening it up this way is too broad and will just lead to even less parity in college football than we already have. And it will allow unscrupulous third parties to get involved in the game. Yes, that happens on the side here and there, but now it could become rampant.

I don’t think it’s a good idea to allow NCAA players to profit from their likeness simply because it skews the balance of power once again in college football. The rich will get richer in recruiting as players will flock to the schools that can promote their brand the most. That means either power football teams or popular teams in large cities.

I love college football and I don’t really want to see much changed, but something that has always bothered me has been the inability of players to make money off their image and likeness. A lot that goes into athletics is about making money - for the schools, for the coaches, for the apparel companies, for everybody - except the players. Why?



It makes no sense to me that someone could be an actor, make millions of dollars, attend a college and it’s applauded. Or someone could be a musician or an artist, make money off their abilities, still go to college and it’s a success story. The fact is that a person who is on scholarship and works at the bookstore part-time is making more money than Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields or anybody playing college sports. That’s wrong. When I covered Tim Tebow up-close and personal every day at Florida, I always wondered how much he was worth to the university. It was far more than his scholarship afforded him.

The American Way is to make the most of yourself and that includes financially. For the NCAA to hide behind amateurism is ridiculous because we all know these guys are amateur athletes in name only. Power Five coaches are making more money than the governors of the states they coach in, they’re making more money than anybody at the university and the demands put on student-athletes come morning, noon and night.



I don’t blame the coaches. They have market value; but so do the players. There is nothing amateur about college football. If someone wants to pay someone else money for anything, it’s encouraged in American society, except if you’re a college athlete. I’m happy that’s stopping.

