CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas will make its return back to Texas this weekend for the second time on this 2019 tour. Like Houston, talent from all across the Lone Star State is expected to show up and compete, and in particular, the elite prospects from the northern part of the state. Here are a few predictions and storylines for the much-anticipated showcase. MORE: Full Rivals Camp Series schedule



Chris Thompson Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

1. The No. 1 safety could emerge from this camp

Southlake Carroll's RJ Mickens currently ranks as Rivals' top safety in the Class of 2020. However, the four-star is still recovering from a broken shoulder, so he's unlikely to participate in Sunday's festivities. That opens the door for others to climb the rankings, namely Chris Thompson Jr., who vaulted from the unranked to inside the top-50 of the Rivals100 in February. Thompson is currently the No. 3-ranked safety in the country, but he'll have a chance to improve that spot with a strong performance against elite competition.

Darius Snow is the other candidate expected at Coppell High School this Sunday. The four-star sits at No. 129 nationally in the Rivals250 and is one of the best defensive backs in Texas regardless of class.

Between Mickens, Thompson and Snow, the Dallas area is home to some of the best safeties not only in Texas, but nationwide. This Sunday will go a long way in sorting through the elite talent and, when it's all said and done, it seems likely that the No. 1 prospect in the position could emerge from this regional camp.

2. Texas state QB rankings will take shape

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Hudson Card currently sits atop of the quarterback rankings in the Lone Star State. That spot, of course, remains up for grabs and that process will get sorted further this weekend in North Texas.

Ja'Quinden Jackson is right on Card's heels in the state rankings and the dual-threat passer is entering Rivals camp wildly determined to prove he's the best quarterback in Texas. All eyes will be on Jackson, who at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, has elite athleticism to go along with a cannon for an arm.

Elsewhere, Malik Hornsby is making the trek from Houston to Dallas for Sunday's event. The dynamic dual-threat has spent much of the offseason working on his craft and should go toe-to-toe with Jackson to push Card for that top spot. Both boast impressive offer sheets as well.

Other notable quarterbacks expected to compete this weekend include Iowa pledge Deuce Hogan, Ken Seals, Chandler Morris, Brendon Lewis, Haynes King and Hunter Dunn. In our first camp stop in Houston, there was a thin group of quarterbacks, but Dallas is shaping up to be an arms race.

3. The battle in the trenches are going to be lit

Andrew Raym Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

4. This will be the No. 1 skill position camp on the circuit

5. National 2021 recruits will make their case