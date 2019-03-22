Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Five predictions ahead of showcase
The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas will make its return back to Texas this weekend for the second time on this 2019 tour. Like Houston, talent from all across the Lone Star State is expected to show up and compete, and in particular, the elite prospects from the northern part of the state. Here are a few predictions and storylines for the much-anticipated showcase.
1. The No. 1 safety could emerge from this camp
Southlake Carroll's RJ Mickens currently ranks as Rivals' top safety in the Class of 2020. However, the four-star is still recovering from a broken shoulder, so he's unlikely to participate in Sunday's festivities. That opens the door for others to climb the rankings, namely Chris Thompson Jr., who vaulted from the unranked to inside the top-50 of the Rivals100 in February. Thompson is currently the No. 3-ranked safety in the country, but he'll have a chance to improve that spot with a strong performance against elite competition.
Darius Snow is the other candidate expected at Coppell High School this Sunday. The four-star sits at No. 129 nationally in the Rivals250 and is one of the best defensive backs in Texas regardless of class.
Between Mickens, Thompson and Snow, the Dallas area is home to some of the best safeties not only in Texas, but nationwide. This Sunday will go a long way in sorting through the elite talent and, when it's all said and done, it seems likely that the No. 1 prospect in the position could emerge from this regional camp.
2. Texas state QB rankings will take shape
Four-star dual-threat quarterback Hudson Card currently sits atop of the quarterback rankings in the Lone Star State. That spot, of course, remains up for grabs and that process will get sorted further this weekend in North Texas.
Ja'Quinden Jackson is right on Card's heels in the state rankings and the dual-threat passer is entering Rivals camp wildly determined to prove he's the best quarterback in Texas. All eyes will be on Jackson, who at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, has elite athleticism to go along with a cannon for an arm.
Elsewhere, Malik Hornsby is making the trek from Houston to Dallas for Sunday's event. The dynamic dual-threat has spent much of the offseason working on his craft and should go toe-to-toe with Jackson to push Card for that top spot. Both boast impressive offer sheets as well.
Other notable quarterbacks expected to compete this weekend include Iowa pledge Deuce Hogan, Ken Seals, Chandler Morris, Brendon Lewis, Haynes King and Hunter Dunn. In our first camp stop in Houston, there was a thin group of quarterbacks, but Dallas is shaping up to be an arms race.
3. The battle in the trenches are going to be lit
When you think about Texas, you think about the beef. Whether that's at a barbecue joint or big-time offensive and defensive linemen, the difference is negligible. RCS Dallas is going to be absolutely loaded on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Courtland Ford and Andrew Raym are two offensive tackles ranked inside the Rivals250 and highlight a group up front that also features Trent Pullen, Ty'Kieast Crawford, Nate Anderson and Tommy Brockermeyer (of the 2021 class). The offensive linemen will have their work cut out for them going head-to-head with some of the nation's premier defensive linemen, including four-stars Branard Wright at tackle and Prince Dorbah at defensive end. Also expected to make some noise are James Mitchell, Landyn Watson (2021), Ja'Tavion Sanders (2021) and Keithian "Bear" Alexander (2022).
4. This will be the No. 1 skill position camp on the circuit
Camps in Houston, New Orleans, Tampa and Miami certainly featured no shortage of talent at wide receiver or defensive back, but the lineup for Dallas is difficult to look past, particularly when it comes to ranked skill players.Texas A&M commitment Demond Demas is expected to make the trek up to North Texas and state his case as one of the nation's premier pass-catchers. Right now, Demas sits at No. 29 nationally and is making a strong push for a fifth star.
Demas headlines a selection of stud wide receivers that includes Marvin Mims, Ja'Lynn Polk, Lawrence Arnold, Zeriah Beason, Ja'Khi Douglas, Ohio State commitment Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Oklahoma commitments Davon Graham and Trevon West.
While the receivers bring a ton of star power to the table, nothing will be given to them by the cornerbacks in attendance. That group is headlined by Rivals250 talents Lorando Johnson and Dwight McGlothern, who are right on the border of the top-100. Additionally, big risers like Jalen Kimber, Christian Gonzalez, Korie Black and Myles Slusher (out of Oklahoma).
5. National 2021 recruits will make their case
As absolutely loaded at the 2020 recruiting class is in Texas, it's difficult not to get psyched up for what's waiting on deck in 2021. The Lone Star State is poised to produce another elite group of prospects in next year's cycle that should be ranked among the best in the country.
Among those in the discussion include several from North Texas. That includes names such as linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, offensive tackles Savion Byrd and Tommy Brockermeyer, quarterback Preston Stone, defensive ends Landyn Watson and Ja'Tavion Sanders, wide receivers Ketron Jackson, JoJo Earle and Qaydarius Davis, and defensive backs Ishmael Ibraheem, among several others. The RCS stop in Dallas should give our analysts an even closer look at these high-profile recruits ahead of the first release of the 2021 rankings