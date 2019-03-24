CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Kaedic Cobbs (@kingk082001) qualified for the #Rivals3StripeCamp via Saturday’s Rivals adizero Combine, then did a lot of this in route to winning the @Gatorade award in #Dallas Sunday. @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/Fv5JuYoh76 — Rivals (@Rivals) March 24, 2019

MORE: Prospects that earned their stripes at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Dallas COPPELL, Texas – The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas has come and gone in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The interviews that preceded Sunday’s event were just as important as the action, however, as there was plenty to gleaned through pre-camp conversations. Below are five college programs that should be pleased with the events that transpired over the weekend.



ARKANSAS

Lorando Johnson

Chad Morris, who's entering his second season as the Razorbacks' head coach after a successful stint at SMU, continues to make his mark in his old territory. Arkansas is in the lead group for several four- and three-star prospects in North Texas, namely Prince Dorbah, Darius Snow, Lorando Johnson, Jalen Kimber and Collin Sullivan. Morris and the Arkansas staff are nothing if not relentless recruiters, and several prospects made note of how consistent the push is. Often, they got the simple tag as "family." Dorbah was a top performer as an edge-rusher. Johnson and Kimber both punched their tickets to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. Snow and Sullivan both flashed signs in Sunday's camp. The point being -- the Hogs are poised to strike with some of the best in the Dallas area sooner or later.

OKLAHOMA

Devon Graham

The headline news for Oklahoma, of course, was that running back commit Devon Graham left camp with the event’s MVP award, but the Sooners’ fingerprints were all over the event. In addition to Graham’s big day, a number of elite prospects mentioned OU in interviews. Class of 2021 tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who already lists major offers, mentioned the Sooners prior to the camp. Javian Hester, who is seen as a heavy OU lean, also had a nice day on Sunday, as he was in contention for MVP honors for much of the event. It should shock nobody that OU’s brand is strong in Dallas, as Lincoln Riley’s program has produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners while qualifying for the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. Listing every prospect who mentioned OU at the event would be a tedious exercise.

STANFORD

Stanford is a truly national brand, and the allure is obvious. On Sunday, two high-profile prospects talked at length about the Cardinal. Stanford was the first school out of the mouth of four-star running back EJ Smith, who is set to visit Palo Alto in the coming weeks. Three-star defensive back Jonathan Davis, who lists more than a dozen offers also tossed out Stanford when asked about the schools that lead his recruitment.

TEXAS

Tommy Brockermeyer

The Longhorns’ return to the national spotlight seems to be compounding, as optimism has taken hold in the fertile recruiting ground of Dallas. Texas A&M was mentioned a bit more often by DFW-area prospects, but Tom Herman is certainly closing the gap when it comes to buzz. One needs only look at the long list of underclassmen that seem high on the Horns. Texas has to love its chances with 2020 lineman Tommy Brockermeyer, who looked like a truly elite prospect at times during the camp and should be one of the state’s top players next year. Wide receiver Quaydarius Davis, a fellow 2021 prospect, also mentioned Texas as a team to watch. Class of 2020 receiver Collin Sullivan also seems extremely warm on Texas, but is awaiting official word on an offer.



TEXAS A&M