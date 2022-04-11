Rivals Camp Series Dallas: The Gorney Awards

COPPELL, Texas – The fifth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday in the Dallas area and plenty of top prospects were in attendance. Here's a recap of some of the top performers at the event. The prospects who earned the Gorney Awards.



MR. CONSISTENCY: Austin Novosad

Austin Novosad

The wind was howling something fierce on Sunday, footballs were flying all over the place or hanging up in the wind but Novosad did not care at all. The four-star Baylor quarterback commit from Dripping Springs, Texas delivered strikes all day long, quickly found chemistry with his receivers and his passes cut through the air and found their destination with devastating accuracy. With the wind blowing so badly, it was impressive that Novosad, who is also being pursued by Texas A&M and others, was not fazed at all.

*****

BUZZWORTHY: Michael Hawkins

Early in the 2024 class, Hawkins landed a four-star ranking even though he has only four offers from Michigan, NC State, SMU and Incarnate Word. Many, many other colleges should be jumping on board soon because the Allen, Texas prospect can play. With the wind blowing hard all day, Hawkins was arguably the best quarterback at the entire event, smooth in everything he does and then he showed great accuracy on all his routes. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Hawkins has double-digit offers by the time his junior season starts.

*****

BODYGUARD: TJ Shanahan, Jr.

Shanahan, Jr. should have lots of success playing football for a very long time. If he doesn’t, being a personal security guard would be a perfect calling. The five-star offensive lineman from Austin (Texas) Westlake loves competition, he thrives on it and searches out anybody and everybody who wants to take him on during 1-on-1s. The more intense things get, the more Shanahan shows up and it’s why Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, LSU and others are after him.

*****

TWO-WAY STAR: Jaden Allen

Allen wore a red jersey which is always designated for defensive players at camp. He’s also rated as a four-star cornerback in the 2024 class and is already committed to Texas. But on Sunday, the Aledo, Texas standout flipped over to wide receiver for the entire camp and was outstanding. He’s sudden, he has outstanding burst and speed, he’s an impressive route runner and then Allen can make tough catches as well. In a pinch when he gets to Austin, Allen could definitely be used on the other side of the ball.

*****

SLEEPER ALERT: Marcos Davila

Davila is tucked away in West Texas but he should not be forgotten. With offers from Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State so far, Davila held up against the best quarterbacks at the Dallas camp and was even in the running for the position MVP award. Davila has good size, great technique, patience and then when he’s ready to fire, the three-star has great accuracy on all his throws.

*****

MOUNTAIN MAN: Connor Stroh

Stroh is huge. There’s no other way to put it. Measuring at nearly 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, the four-star offensive lineman from Frisco (Texas) Wakeland takes up a lot of space and is not afraid to be physical. Stroh did have some issues with speed to the outside but he’s so massive that defensive ends have to take the scenic route around him to get to the quarterback. By the time they get there the ball would easily be out.

*****

SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM: Brione Brooks

Brooks goes by “Big Bubba” so he’s a big boy - and by looking at him during warmups there was no way to predict he was going to turn in this type of performance. But the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff offensive lineman had a shockingly impressive performance moving his feet, blocking the path of defensive tackles, showing off impressive power and then driving players back with a non-stop motor. Brooks does have to trim up but Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Toledo have offered and after seeing him in 1-on-1s it’s easy to see why.

*****

TOUGH GUY AWARD: Carson Dean

Up until the morning of camp, Dean was unsure if he would make it. A nagging hamstring injury has not healed yet but the Carrollton (Texas) Hebron four-star linebacker also wanted to compete in the only state of Texas stop on the Rivals Camp tour this offseason. Dean toughed through it and performed really well as he showed off his length, his ability to stay with running backs deep into routes and then he had the timing to knock down passes to turn in an excellent showing.

*****

YOUNG BUCK: Kane Archer