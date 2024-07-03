JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Omarion Robinson knows grief and struggle. The four-star safety from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview, who shined at the Rivals Five-Star last week, has dealt with two brothers passing away - one during a shooting two days before Christmas in 2020 when he was out getting Secret Santa gifts, and another in an automobile accident more recently. “It really just motivated me and gave me my ‘why.’ Why I have to keep going," Robinson said. “It was hard because we were always around each other, had good times with each other and good memories so it was hard for us.”

There is another reason why Robinson has to keep going – his 11-month old daughter. “She does influence me,” Robinson said. “It’s just another ‘why.’ ” June was an interesting and somewhat challenging month for Robinson, who loved every visit he took for different reasons and seemed to have a new leader after seeing numerous programs. Arkansas, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma are the contenders for the four-star safety but the Ducks and Sooners could have an edge heading into his decision on Saturday. “It was a lot of traveling,” Robinson said. “It really gave me a good look at the colleges and what they can offer and how they can use me. “It definitely made me more confused.”