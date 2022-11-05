One of the most coveted recruits in the 2023 class announced his college decision Friday. Ron Holland of Duncanville, Texas, officially committed to the Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-8 wing was deciding between Arkansas, Texas and UCLA. The home-state Longhorns earned his commitment over the Hogs and Bruins.

Holland is a versatile playmaker and dynamic wing. He's currently ranked 12th nationally on the Rivals database and he would have been Eric Musselman's fourth five-star as the head coach at Arkansas.

As of now, Arkansas' 2023 class consists of just four-star Layden Blocker, but two high priority targets will announce their commitments on November 15th.

Baye Fall and Assane Diop each released individual top-four lists, with Arkansas as a common school on both.

Fall ranks 11th nationally and is a five-star, while Diop is a four-star ranked 110th nationally.

Even without Holland's commitment, Arkansas will look to finish with yet another strong recruiting class if they land the services of Fall and Diop. The Razorbacks recently offered JJ Taylor, a four-star prospect from San Diego as well.

There's a strong possibility Arkansas finishes with just a three-man recruiting class, but even if that is the case, it should still be a top-25 class.