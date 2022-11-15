Rivals four-star Assane Diop announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 prospect from Accelerated Prep was considered an Arkansas lean for the longest time, but ultimately decided to commit to the Buffaloes.

Diop is a raw prospect with plenty of natural talent and skills. While there might be a need for development, the four-star has promising characteristics as a college prospect.

It was long-assumed that he and his cousin, five-star center and Arkansas commit Baye Fall, would be a "package deal" to a program, but Diop's announcement to Colorado put those rumors to bed. Fall committed to Hogs at the same time Diop committed to Colorado.

Diop chose Colorado over Arkansas and Seton Hall.