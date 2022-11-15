News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-15 17:41:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rivals four-star Assane Diop commits to Colorado over Arkansas

Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Rivals four-star Assane Diop announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 prospect from Accelerated Prep was considered an Arkansas lean for the longest time, but ultimately decided to commit to the Buffaloes.

Diop is a raw prospect with plenty of natural talent and skills. While there might be a need for development, the four-star has promising characteristics as a college prospect.

It was long-assumed that he and his cousin, five-star center and Arkansas commit Baye Fall, would be a "package deal" to a program, but Diop's announcement to Colorado put those rumors to bed. Fall committed to Hogs at the same time Diop committed to Colorado.

Diop chose Colorado over Arkansas and Seton Hall.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}