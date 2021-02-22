 HawgBeat - Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2022 five-stars
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 11:01:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2022 five-stars

Dave Berry and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

The 2022 class is now on the clock and we're updating our rankings for it this week. We kick the week off with a countdown of our 22 five-stars. Keep checking back throughout Monday to see who else has made that exclusive club.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE

MONDAY: Five-star countdown

TUESDAY: New Rivals250 is revealed | Top 10 biggest movers | Mind of Mike column | New five-stars spotlight

WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings | Schools with the most in the Rivals250

THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings

FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight

10. LB CJ Hicks (Ohio State commit)

11. S Jacoby Mathews (undecided)

12. ATH Travis Hunter (Florida State commit)

13. CB Will Johnson (undecided)

14. OT Kameron Dewberry (undecided)

15. QB Gunner Stockton

16. DT Tyre West (Georgia commit)

17. OT Zach Rice (undecided)

18. WR Kevin Coleman (undecided)

19. LB Shawn Murphy (undecided)

20. OT Devon Campbell (undecided)

21. DE Mykel Williams (undecided)

22. QB Walker Howard (LSU commit)

