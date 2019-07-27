A 2021 prospect with numerous connections to Arkansas and the university, Landon Jackson also happens to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the Lone Star State and the nation.

Jackson is the no. 64 ranked prospect in the nation and the no. 4 ranked defensive end. He cut his list of 20 offers in half at the beginning of this month. The Pleasant Grove standout has been a frequent visitor at Arkansas and Texas. He also visited Alabama this summer.

The 4-star was one of the headliners of the Razorbacks' fall camp cookout on Friday. He caught up with Rivals after the visit: