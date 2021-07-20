Rivals100 CB Gentry Williams opens up on contenders
June proved to be a critical month on the recruiting trail for one of the best in the Sooner State.Gentry Williams, a top-60 prospect out of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, saw Missouri, Florid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news