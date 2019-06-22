Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Three storylines for Arkansas fans
The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, and with 100 of the top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes in attendance many college programs and their fan bases are going to keenly interested in the event’s outcome. One of those programs is Arkansas. Below are three reasons why.
1. Big-time targets in attendance
Arkansas had one of the best recruiting classes in school history last year and the Hogs are looking to continue that momentum into the class of 2020 by swinging for the fences with some of the nation’s top players. This year, a handful of major targets will also be in attendance, including the Tennessee trio of Chris Morris, Bryson Eason and Martavius French. They are joined by priority defensive line target Vernon Broughton. Will all four end up at Arkansas? That would be an amazing haul and what each has to say in Atlanta at Monday's Media Day will be closely watched by the Razorbacks faithful.
2. Can Capers be lured back into the fold?
The Razorbacks coaches did an excellent job evaluating Ze’Vian Capers, offering early and landing his commitment. Then came a flood of offers and interest from other programs around the SEC and Capers realized he was hasty in making his early commitment. Despite his de-commtiment, Arkansas hasn’t given up on recruiting him and is hoping to add him to a stable of young impressive wide receivers now on the roster.
So can the Hogs win him back? The staff hasn’t given up and despite Auburn looking like the team to beat, Arkansas remains in the picture. Will a return visit to Fayetteville be in the cards? His comments in Atlanta could be telling.
3. Focusing on Memphis
Last year, the Razorbacks signed two Memphis natives in four-star prospects Shamar Nash and Eric Gregory. This cycle, the school has doubled down efforts in the city, working on a number of high-profile players, including Morris, Eason and French. Arkansas has been a factor for Morris for a while and even though he has changed the schools near the top of his list a few times, the Hogs have been consistently in the mix. Eason and French nearly committed during a visit in the spring, and both remain priorities. With official visits still on deck for all three, Arkansas fans will be watching closely to see if each has a trip to Fayetteville in the plans.