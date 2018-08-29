The Razorbacks are going after one of the top safeties in the class of 2020, offering Rivals100 4-star Devito Tisdale earlier this week.

"Some of my friends committed to Arkansas, Adonis Otey and I play on the same 7-on-7 team, I know Shamar Nash as well," Tisdale said. "Another guy they might get is Trey Knox, I know him too. And I know Woodi Washington. Those are my guys, we all play on the same team."

Tisdale has already been putting up numbers his junior year but mostly on the offense so far. He plays for an elite program that has won the Kentucky 5A state championship for more than five consecutive seasons.

"We're on week three and so far I've done pretty well, we're 2-0," Tisdale said. "I had 20 carries for 156 yards my first game and 14 carries for 130 yards in the second game."

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety has been used sparingly in the first two games of the season on defense and says teams tend to play away from him when he's on the field.