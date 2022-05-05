Rivals100 OL Madden Sanker talks top schools, previews summer officials

Michigan State, Arkansas , Louisville , and Miami have secured official visits from the Douglasville, Georgia, prospect. Sanker will head to East Lansing June 3-5, Fayetteville June 10-12, Louisville June 17-19, and Miami June 23-26.

The No. 98 prospect in the 2023 class released a top 10 list earlier this spring. But that list is beginning to shrink, with four officials set and three other schools battling for the last spot.

The 2021 turnaround at Michigan State grabbed Sanker's attention. The Spartans went from 2-5 in 2020 to 11-2 in 2021, opening Sanker's eyes in the process.

"I think that just shows how much of a difference (head coach Mel Tucker) made to that team. They have a great atmosphere up there," Sanker said. "Getting onto the campus and meeting the coaches, that helped them even more."

Sam Pittman's turnaround at Arkansas has also caught Sanker's eye. Formerly one of the nation's best offensive line coaches, Pittman has produced numerous NFL Draft picks throughout his career.

"I think my freshman year, he produced Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson both in the first round," Sanker said. "I expect to be an interior guy in college. The past three centers he’s coached have all been a first or second round pick. It definitely shows what Arkansas can do and just the stuff that he’s done there."

The NFL pipeline isn't the only appealing thing about the Razorbacks. Being by far the biggest athletic show in the state is a draw for Sanker. Arkansas also just landed a commitment from childhood teammate Malachi Singleton.

A head coach that works closely with the offensive line is one major draw about Arkansas. The same can be said about Miami and new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Sanker developed a close relationship with much of the staff when they were at Oregon. However, he knew he didn't want to go that far from home to play his college football.

When the staff came to Miami, that relationship continued to grow. Sanker's visit to South Florida in early April secured Miami's spot on the official visit list.

"I really just saw how good of a coach (offensive line coach Alex Mirabal) was. I think he’s one of the best teaching coaches in the game, if not the best teaching coach," Sanker said. "Cristobal, a great offensive line mind. He’s been everywhere. He actually works with the offensive line as a head coach, so I think that’s different about him. I really like that about him. Just the atmosphere there, you’ve got guys like Ed Reed and Warren Sapp going to practices every day just to be back there because they loved it so much. It speaks volumes for sure."

Louisville also has a new offensive line coach in Nic Cardwell. The Cardinals have some momentum on the recruiting trail behind 2023 Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

"(Cardwell) never stops," Sanker said. "He’ll be doing push-ups out there with the guys, he’ll do drills with the guys. He loves the game and I love the game. He loves contact with the O-linemen. I think that he wouldn’t rather be anywhere else but with the O-line."

The other schools in contention for the last official visit are Georgia, North Carolina, and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs have been one of the favorites for a long time in Sanker's recruitment. He said the only reason Georgia hasn't secured an official is the school's proximity to his high school.

"We’re thinking about taking one to a school that’s further away," Sanker said. "I’ll be going to Georgia probably two or three times this summer just because they’re right next to home."

Sanker is hoping to have his recruitment wrapped up by the end of August. However, he's prepared for it to extend into the season if he feels the need to take more school visits in the fall to find his collegiate home.