HawgBeat - Rivals100 safety Myles Rowser puts Hogs in top 4

Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan State and Kentucky made the top four for Rivals100 safety Myles Rowser, making some big Monday morning news. Rowser is a former Michigan commit and the ninth best ranked safety in the country.

The 4-star put out a top eight in late January that didn't include the Hogs, which is a testament to how for the Razorbacks have come over the last six weeks. Arkansas had a virtual visit with Rowser at the beginning of February and it's been all good from there.

Arkansas doesn't have a defensive back committed yet for the 2022 class and they'd really make a splash if their first on board was a top-100 player. Rowser is aiming to make an announcement towards the end of March.

Read what Rowser had to say about Arkansas on The Trough (VIP)