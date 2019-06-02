News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 13:37:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals150 forward Chris Moore remains a top target, official visit set

Pplmpfsglybppedwyy7g
Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

DALLAS – Known for just how hard he plays and his ability to impact the game on both ends, Chris Moore has become valued by some of the top programs down south. The definition of a high-motor forwa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}