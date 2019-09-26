Before making a dent in his four-plus scholarships for the 2020 class, first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has landed a 2021 prospect. Desoto native Duncan Powell called the Hogs on Thursday night, less than two weeks after visiting the Hill for the first time.

Powell, who holds six total offers, received his offer on his visit and was tempted to commit on the spot. His other offers include SMU, Tulsa, TCU and Ole Miss. Powell is one of 21 2021 offers dished out so far by the Arkansas staff and one of eight offers over 6-foot-7.

The Texas native's lead recruiter was assistant Chris Crutchfield who has a reputation of being a great recruiter, here at Arkansas and back at University of Oklahoma.

Arkansas could have three or more scholarships available for players to join Powell on the Hill in 2021.