Selection Sunday Primer: Resume, Metrics, Potential Destinations

Following a 20-13 (8-10) overall regular season, the Arkansas Razorbacks will find out their NCAA Tournament fate Sunday evening during CBS' annual selection show.

Arkansas finished league play by taking down Vanderbilt on the road and Mississippi State at home, and then traveled to Nashville for the SEC Tournament. There, the Hogs survived a late onslaught from South Carolina to wrap up a first-round win, but they fell to Ole Miss on a last-second three to bow out from the festivities.

While the loss stung in the moment for Razorback fans, the fact that Arkansas likely had already done enough to earn a bid soothed the pain just a little bit.

Now, all Arkansas can do is wait. There's nothing head coach John Calipari can say to try to sway the committee, nor are there extra games for the Hogs to prove what they're made of. They'll have to rely on the strength of their resume.

So, what does Arkansas' resume look like on Selection Sunday? HawgBeat has a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Razorbacks and the NCAA Tournament.