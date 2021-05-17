With his staff now reloaded, Eric Musselman can focus his attention on his two open scholarship spots for next season and the more than 30 prospects the Hogs have offered for the 2022 class.

Alabama 4-star Barry Dunning confirmed his first official visit has been scheduled to the University of Arkansas. Offered by the Hogs in June of 2020, the small forward was able to watch their run to the Elite 8 this winter, giving him even more reason to want to hit the Hill. June 2 is the current date set for Dunning to visit but it could be moved to another date in June.