Some of the best in the region (and the country) competed at high schools across NWA this weekend at The Warmup, presented by MADEHoops. Showing off his stuff for the home-state crowd, and several Razorback players, was Montverde Academy shooting guard Moses Moody.

Moody is the no. 48 ranked player nationally in the 2020 class and without a doubt one of new Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's biggest priorities for his first "real" class on the Hill. The Little Rock native was one of the first 2020 players to be re-offered by Musselman.

"I was surprised about Coach Anderson," Moody said. "I didn't see that coming. I hear Coach Muss is a great coach and a good guy personally off the court, so I look forward to a great relationship with him."