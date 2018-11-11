UPDATE: Bush committed to the Razorbacks upon departing his official visit and made the announcement on Twitter.

"The trip was good," Bush said. "The best part was chilling with Coach Smith all day, even on a game day. He had a game to play that night, but I saw his face for most of the day and most of my visit. That was a big thing for me. He has a positive vibe and it seems like he has a winning attitude. That'll be good going through my 3-4 years at any university, a coach with a positive attitude, that's a good coach."

One of the most elite prospects left on the Razorbacks' 2019 list is Rivals250 4-star cornerback Devin Bush who finally made his first trip to Arkansas for an official after a long wait.

Bush witnessed the LSU Tigers, a program previously in his top 5, take down Arkansas despite a good defensive effort and saw a way he could come in and contribute.

"I saw a lot of pros over cons," Bush said. "I saw a team that fought hard in the fourth quarter versus a dominant team. They never showed a lack of effort even when they were down. It was a team that fought hard and I feel like they have a bright future, with more effort at practice, the right personnel in the game, they'll be a good team. Definitely, I can see myself making a difference in the culture of the team with a winning attitude."

The Edna Karr standout doesn't have much left to think about at this point with no more concrete visit plans but he's waiting for his moment.

"I might take one more visit or so, I'm not really sure right now," Bush said. "From here, it's just a decision whenever I get that gut feeling."

At the game, Bush said the Razorback commits made him feel comfortable and he could see himself playing with them in the future.

"Bonding with them was real easy," Bush said. "Everybody was real open with each other, we created friendships over the matter of minutes just over the stuff we related to. We watched the game together, we ate, we hung out. It was all nice."

Even his family felt right at home despite chilly, chilly temperatures around 30 degrees at game time.

"They loved it. I didn't really talk to them a lot about it, but just seeing their faces and their vibes from it, I feel like they had a good time."

One aspect of his visit especially surprised the first-time visitor but it will probably be the last factor on his list of priorities, a quality education being the first.

"I would say the facilities. I had never seen Arkansas' facilities, but it seemed top notch. There's a lot of stuff that will help the athletes get their bodies right and their minds right. It takes a lot of stress off the body."

