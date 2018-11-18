Now gearing up for what will be a pretty awesome matchup between Broken Arrow and Jenks high school on November 30th, Myles Slusher has had a great season. He hasn't picked up any new offers since the spring but Slusher has taken two unofficial visits to Arkansas in the past six months.

"I feel like my season has gone pretty good, I'm definitely involved in more tackles and plays this season than last season since I'm playing safety now," Slusher said. "I still think I'll play corner in the future though, I want to play corner."