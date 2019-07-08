While much as been made about a possible package deal between him and his Whitehaven High School teammates Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald, Class of 2020 linebacker Bryson Eason continues to take his recruitment at his own pace. McDonald has already committed to Mississippi State, while French is set to announce his decision later this month. French in the meantime just cut his list to eight schools and is planning to take several visits before announcing a decision. Rivals.com recently caught up with Eason to discuss his recruitment, including a recent trip to Ole Miss as well as his extended flirtation with Arkansas.

"The last visit I took before the dead period was to Ole Miss. They're in my Top 8. I like what they're doing with rebuilding the program and I like the school as a whole. I'm starting to get pretty close with the linebackers coach. I just want to build that relationship with him because that's going to be the guy I spend a lot of my time with if I were to go there. From the looks of it, it looks like Ole Miss is on the rise with all these commits the have been getting."

Memphis connection: "They have been telling me they really want to build that pipeline back to Memphis like they used to have. They are doing a lot because when I hit the other guys up in the city like Omari Thomas and Jabari Small and them, they tell me that really like Ole Miss. We all have talked about trying to do something together and Ole Miss is one of those schools where it might work because everybody likes them."

Arkansas: "I love everything about Arkansas right now. Some people have thought that's where I'm going to commit for a while but I'm still going through everything and just try to learn about all the schools before I make my decision. I'm going down there on July 26 and see campus again. I haven't been there in a while so I've go tot hit my family up. We had talked about all going to school together, me, Martavius and Tamarion but he went ahead and committed to Mississippi State and is trying to recruit us there. But you never know, we might get him to flip where we go."

Visits: "I'm trying my best to get to Florida ASAP. That's where I'm trying to get to the most so I can see what's going on down there."



