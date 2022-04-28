Rivals250 OT Gets a Full Day of Football on Third Trip to Fayetteville

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

If there's one position that Arkansas has had relative ease getting on campus since Sam Pittman took over in December of 2019, it's been the offensive line. That was the case yet again last weekend as the Razorbacks hosted Rivals250 prospect Connor Stroh for their spring game.

The Frisco Wakeland (Texas) offensive tackle is no stranger to Fayetteville, making his third trip to the Hill since November of last year. While the 6-foot-7, 345-pound Stroh was in town for Arkansas' 31-28 win over Mississippi State, he says this go-around gave him the best look yet at what it means to be a Razorback football player.

"It was almost completely a football day for me," Stroh said. "I was able to meet early with Coach Pittman and Kennedy, attend meetings, watch the scrimmage/practice and then finish with some film.

"(There was) definitely great competition. (It was) well organized and straightforward. It is clear the players know their jobs and so it is easy to know when you got it right and when you did not - respectful coaching for sure."