HawgBeat - Rivals250 WR Ketron Jackson shares summer recruitment update

The Razorbacks have two wideout commits for the 2021 class already, and added Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford who is eligible in 2021, but they're not done at the position with 12 commits in the class.

Long-time target out of Royse City, Ketron Jackson is still waiting to make a decision and he has the Razorbacks as front-runners even amongst his top seven.

"I have a great relationship with a lot of the staff," Jackson said. "Me and Coach Pittman text like every day, check up on each other and stuff like that. Me and Coach Pittman have something special, I don't really have that with any other head coach in my top seven."

Relationships have played a big part in Jackson's recruitment so far and they're helping him narrow down his favorites. Besides Arkansas, Jackson included TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Colorado and Oregon State on his list. The Texas schools make sense for the Lone Star native but when asked about Colorado and Oregon State, he pointed to the relationships he's built with the position coaches at those programs.