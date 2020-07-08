HawgBeat - Rivals250 WR Ketron Jackson shares summer recruitment update

Rivals250 WR Ketron Jackson shares summer recruitment update
The Razorbacks have two wideout commits for the 2021 class already, and added Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford who is eligible in 2021, but they're not done at the position with 12 commits in the class.
Long-time target out of Royse City, Ketron Jackson is still waiting to make a decision and he has the Razorbacks as front-runners even amongst his top seven.
"I have a great relationship with a lot of the staff," Jackson said. "Me and Coach Pittman text like every day, check up on each other and stuff like that. Me and Coach Pittman have something special, I don't really have that with any other head coach in my top seven."
Relationships have played a big part in Jackson's recruitment so far and they're helping him narrow down his favorites. Besides Arkansas, Jackson included TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Colorado and Oregon State on his list. The Texas schools make sense for the Lone Star native but when asked about Colorado and Oregon State, he pointed to the relationships he's built with the position coaches at those programs.
"Out of the Texas schools, probably TCU, I have a great relationship with Coach Kelly and Coach Patterson," Jackson said about the schools most heavily in pursuit.
Despite stiff competition, Arkansas is putting the remaining eggs in Jackson's basket to fill the third spot at wide receiver.
"They said they're going to wait on me, they basically said it's my spot if I want it," Jackson said. "They already have the pieces around me, so they're going to wait for me to make my decision."
Jackson said his final decision is going to come down to comfortability with the program and his level of trust in the coaches. He'd like to take more visits before making a decision but he doesn't have a specific date in mind to announce. Arkansas was one of the first programs on his list to offer and they were the last to host him for a visit before the NCAA shut them down due to the coronavirus.
The longevity of his relationship with wide receivers coach Justin Stepp have made the two much closer than recruit and recruiter.
"We talk a lot, a lot," Jackson said. "It feels like he's a family member or something like that."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior put up 889 yards receiving last season and is expecting an uptick in his production for his final year at Royse City.