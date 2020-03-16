Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite being too young to buy a lottery ticket, Robert Moore has shown a knack for bouncing back this season.

The 17-year-old phenom went 5 for 9 with three RBIs in Arkansas’ midweek sweep of Grand Canyon last week, earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors. It is his second weekly honor, as he was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the Gonzaga series.

On both occasions, Moore had really solid performances immediately following rough weekends. His multi-hit games against the Antelopes came immediate after a 1-for-14, six-strikeout showing in three games against South Alabama.

“It’s just baseball; that’s the way it is,” head coach Dave Van Horn said after one of the Grand Canyon games. “Doesn’t surprise me at all that he had a good night.”

Earlier in the season, he followed up a miserable opening weekend in which he went 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts against Eastern Illinois by having a truly incredible series against Gonzaga. In four games against the Bulldogs, he went 8 for 12 with nine RBIs - including a perfect 7 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

With the season likely over because of the coronavirus pandemic, Moore was one of five Razorbacks to start all 16 games and he hit .317/.403/.444 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

Although mostly a second baseman, he did start one game at shortstop when Casey Martin was benched against Baylor at the Shriners College Classic. Moore also hit in six different spots in the order - everywhere but third, fourth and sixth.