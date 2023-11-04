The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 39-36 overtime win over the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Though it was a complete team effort, Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders played a major role in the victory as he led the team in rushing with 103 yards on 18 carries (5.7 YPC).

The game marked the first time Sanders has played for the Razorbacks since the Week 6 matchup at Ole Miss, as the Preseason All-SEC First Team running back had been rehabbing in Dallas to recover from a knee injury that he originally suffered in the season-opener against Western Carolina.

"Obviously, he's been out for a while, but I thought he ran extremely hard and ran over some guys," head coach Sam Pittman said following the game. "I thought he played well. Held on to the ball well. Ran hard."

It was Sanders' first game this season with over 100 yards on the ground, as he only totaled 91 rushing yards in three games prior to today's matchup. He said afterward that he definitely feels 100% healthy.

"I would definitely say with the process of it, it was a mind thing as well," Sanders said. "Of course I was hurt, but it was a mind thing just trusting and stuff. With the tempo, I would definitely say I trust it way more and feel way better than where I was two or three weeks ago."

A native of Rockledge, Florida, Sanders had a little bit of extra motivation for the Gators.

"It actually felt good, you know?" Sanders said following the game. "Like I said, whenever I was just talking to one of the guys, was it just brought me back to Tampa my first year. It’s just a different feeling being with the squad, being back with the squad playing as well."

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior was able to share a special moment with his son after the game.

"It was different," Sanders said. "It was different. This was his first game he ever came to. It was definitely, truly a blessing. Definitely thank God. This is not going to be just his first game."