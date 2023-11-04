Rocket Sanders lifts off in Hogs' win at Florida
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 39-36 overtime win over the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
Though it was a complete team effort, Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders played a major role in the victory as he led the team in rushing with 103 yards on 18 carries (5.7 YPC).
The game marked the first time Sanders has played for the Razorbacks since the Week 6 matchup at Ole Miss, as the Preseason All-SEC First Team running back had been rehabbing in Dallas to recover from a knee injury that he originally suffered in the season-opener against Western Carolina.
"Obviously, he's been out for a while, but I thought he ran extremely hard and ran over some guys," head coach Sam Pittman said following the game. "I thought he played well. Held on to the ball well. Ran hard."
It was Sanders' first game this season with over 100 yards on the ground, as he only totaled 91 rushing yards in three games prior to today's matchup. He said afterward that he definitely feels 100% healthy.
"I would definitely say with the process of it, it was a mind thing as well," Sanders said. "Of course I was hurt, but it was a mind thing just trusting and stuff. With the tempo, I would definitely say I trust it way more and feel way better than where I was two or three weeks ago."
A native of Rockledge, Florida, Sanders had a little bit of extra motivation for the Gators.
"It actually felt good, you know?" Sanders said following the game. "Like I said, whenever I was just talking to one of the guys, was it just brought me back to Tampa my first year. It’s just a different feeling being with the squad, being back with the squad playing as well."
The 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior was able to share a special moment with his son after the game.
"It was different," Sanders said. "It was different. This was his first game he ever came to. It was definitely, truly a blessing. Definitely thank God. This is not going to be just his first game."
In interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton's first game as playcaller, the Arkansas offense put up a season-high 481 total yards of offense. Sanders had good things to say about Guiton following the game.
"With me coming back and just going back to the tempo offense," Sanders said. "The way he did things this week was outstanding, so it was like I know he felt different after this win but I felt different. He trusted in us this week, we trusted in him like it was no change, you know, in the offense. The only thing that was changed was the tempo thing. Definitely a big shout out to him."
Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson had a good performance against the Gators, as he completed 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns while adding 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Hailed as one of the best quarterback-running back duos in the country heading into the season, seeing both Razorback playmakers perform well was a sight for sore eyes amongst the Arkansas fanbase.
"Yeah, that’s a big thing just him having a big game in Florida," Jefferson said. "I know a lot of his family and friends got to see him play. I saw his son out there. He got to hold his son so that was a big deal for him. I know coming in his mind was more focused than ever just knowing he’s coming back to Florida and he wanted to have the best outing that he could and that’s what he did."
"He’s a top SEC back, and he showed that today. Just being able to be out there and come back and hit the ground running. We really needed him to come out and be Rocket. That was the main thing — be Rocket. Be himself. He didn’t have to do nothing major but be himself, and that’s what he did today."
Following the game, Sanders is now up to 194 rushing yards on 52 carries this season. That pushes his career total to 388 carries for 2,215 yards.
With the win over the Gators, the Razorbacks' still have an opportunity to become bowl eligible if they win the remaining games on their schedule. But for now, Arkansas is going to celebrate the crucial victory.
"Feel good you know, but we’re still on this game right now," Sanders said. "(Once) Monday comes, that’s when we’re going to be able to talk about Auburn."
Up next, the Hogs will return home for a meeting with Auburn and first-year head coach Hugh Freeze. Kickoff for that matchup at Reynolds Razorback Stadium is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.