FAYETTEVILLE — The status of star running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is unknown for Saturday's game against Kent State , head coach Sam Pittman revealed Wednesday.

While speaking on the SEC Teleconference, Pittman said that Sanders has a little bit of knee swelling following the Week 1 win over Western Carolina.

"We're waiting to see exactly what that is," Pittman said. "He got looked at yesterday. He's getting looked at today. We're not positive where that will go at this point."

Pittman said he might know more about Sanders' status by his 2 p.m. press conference this afternoon, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest.

Sanders carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening 56-13 win over the Catamounts last Saturday. The yards per carry average of 2.9 was tough and Sanders also caught two passes for negative four yards.

Pittman added that the injury did occur during the game against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"Was a little bit of swelling on Sunday," Pittman said. "He didn't say anything about it until Sunday when the swelling came up. It could've impacted him, but without him saying anything until Sunday, I would assume that it didn't.

"Again, I don't know exactly what's going to happen with him at this moment. I think I'll know more this afternoon."

While Pittman said Monday that he didn't know of anyone who would be missing from practice this week, Sanders did not participate during the Monday or Tuesday practices while the media was there. The junior back was seen training off to the side with no pads and a sleeve on his left leg.

Arkansas' running back room is as talented as any in the country, so the Hogs should be okay if Sanders has to miss the game. Still, you always want someone who can rush for nearly 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns to be on the field.

The Hogs would likely split duties fairly evenly between AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson if Sanders was unable to play. There were rumors flying Tuesday that Dubinion was also hurt, but Pittman quickly debunked that Wednesday.

"R-Dub is healthy, ready to go," Pittman said. "Rocket, we're still waiting to find out exactly where he'll be for this week or even the next week."

Arkansas and Kent State are set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.