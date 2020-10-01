SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said a week ago that he does not expect any changes to the early signing period, that means recruits begin putting pen to paper in just a couple months.

Arkansas's 2021 class loaded up quickly over the summer but it's stalled since with 19 members since fall camp began. The Razorbacks still have room for five more additions (transfer wide receiver Jaqualyn Crawford counts toward the 2021 class), and head coach Sam Pittman outlined the class's remaining needs:

"We are certainly looking for defensive linemen. We would have a spot obviously for a safety. But most of our concerns in recruiting right now are on the defensive side of the ball. Obviously we could take another offensive lineman."

The Razorbacks have two quarterbacks, two running backs, one tight end, three offensive linemen, four wide receivers, one defensive tackle, no defensive ends, two linebackers, a nickel-type, two corners and a kicker.

Luckily, Arkansas can hang on to as many seniors as they want due to NCAA legislation now in place because of COVID19, but the defensive line certainly needs a couple more additions, especially after losing 2020 signees Jaqualin McGhee and Catrell Wallace.