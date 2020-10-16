Rosters, pitching matchups for Arkansas' 2020 Fall World Series
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Game Times
Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 16 - 3 p.m.*
Game 2 - Sunday, Oct. 18 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)
Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 19 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)
Game 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 21 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)
Game 5 - Friday, Oct. 23 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)
Game 6 - Saturday, Oct. 24 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)
Game 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)
*The first game will not be streamed online, but HawgBeat will have live updates on The Trough and comprehensive coverage of it and the rest of the scrimmages.
Pitching Matchups
Game 1 - LHP Caden Monke vs. RHP Connor Noland
Game 2 - RHP Kole Ramage vs. RHP Caleb Bolden
Game 3 - RHP Zebulon Vermillion vs. LHP Patrick Wicklander
Game 4 - RHP Blake Adams vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins
Game 5 - LHP Lael Lockhart vs. RHP Will McEntire
Game 6 - TBA vs. TBA
Game 7 - TBA vs. TBA
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Red
|Black
|
1 - Robert Moore - INF
|
4 - Jalen Battles - INF
|
3 - Zack Gregory - INF/OF
|
5 - Jacob Nesbit - INF
|
6 - Michael Brooks - INF
|
7 - Cayden Wallace - INF
|
8 - Braydon Webb - OF
|
9 - Clayton Gray - OF
|
10 - Matt Goodheart - INF/OF
|
11 - Cason Tollett - C/1B
|
12 - Casey Opitz - C
|
15 - Dylan Leach - C
|
14 - Cullen Smith - INF
|
19 - Charlie Welch - C
|
16 - Zac White - INF
|
24 - Bryce Matthews - OF/1B
|
17 - Brady Slavens - INF
|
25 - Christian Franklin - OF
|
44 - Jackson Cobb - INF
|
26 - Ethan Bates - INF
|
PITCHERS
|
PITCHERS
|
18 - Lael Lockhart - LHP
|
13 - Connor Noland - RHP
|
21 - Jacob Burton - RHP
|
20 - Elijah Trest - RHP
|
27 - Blake Adams - RHP
|
22 - Jaxon Wiggins - RHP
|
28 - Kole Ramage - RHP
|
29 - Nate Wohlgemuth - RHP/OF
|
32 - Zack Morris - LHP
|
31 - Caleb Bolden - RHP
|
34 - Nick Griffin - LHP
|
33 - Patrick Wicklander - LHP
|
35 - Ryan Costeiu - RHP
|
39 - Evan Taylor - LHP
|
36 - Peyton Pallette - RHP
|
40 - Corey Spain - LHP
|
37 - Caden Monke - LHP
|
41 - Will McEntire - RHP
|
38 - Mark Adamiak - RHP
|
43 - Miller Pleimann - RHP
|
48 - Heston Tole - RHP
|
45 - Kevin Kopps - RHP
|
49 - Liam Henry - LHP
|
46 - Tyler Cacciatori - RHP
|
50 - Matthew Magre - LHP
|
52 - Louis Stallone - RHP
|
58 - Evan Gray - RHP
|
55 - Gabriel Starks - RHP
|
59 - Issac Bracken - RHP
|
57 - Nathan Rintz - RHP
|
88 - Zebulon Vermillion - RHP