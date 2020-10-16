College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 16 - 3 p.m.*

Game 2 - Sunday, Oct. 18 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 19 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 21 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 5 - Friday, Oct. 23 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 6 - Saturday, Oct. 24 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

*The first game will not be streamed online, but HawgBeat will have live updates on The Trough and comprehensive coverage of it and the rest of the scrimmages.