 Rosters, pitching matchups for Arkansas Razorbacks' 2020 Fall World Series
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 09:24:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Rosters, pitching matchups for Arkansas' 2020 Fall World Series

Arkansas begins its annual Fall World Series on Friday.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Game Times

Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 16 - 3 p.m.*

Game 2 - Sunday, Oct. 18 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 19 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 21 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 5 - Friday, Oct. 23 - 3 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 6 - Saturday, Oct. 24 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

Game 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 - 1 p.m. (SECN+)

*The first game will not be streamed online, but HawgBeat will have live updates on The Trough and comprehensive coverage of it and the rest of the scrimmages.

Pitching Matchups

Game 1 - LHP Caden Monke vs. RHP Connor Noland

Game 2 - RHP Kole Ramage vs. RHP Caleb Bolden

Game 3 - RHP Zebulon Vermillion vs. LHP Patrick Wicklander

Game 4 - RHP Blake Adams vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Game 5 - LHP Lael Lockhart vs. RHP Will McEntire

Game 6 - TBA vs. TBA

Game 7 - TBA vs. TBA

Fall World Series Rosters
Red Black

1 - Robert Moore - INF

4 - Jalen Battles - INF

3 - Zack Gregory - INF/OF

5 - Jacob Nesbit - INF

6 - Michael Brooks - INF

7 - Cayden Wallace - INF

8 - Braydon Webb - OF

9 - Clayton Gray - OF

10 - Matt Goodheart - INF/OF

11 - Cason Tollett - C/1B

12 - Casey Opitz - C

15 - Dylan Leach - C

14 - Cullen Smith - INF

19 - Charlie Welch - C

16 - Zac White - INF

24 - Bryce Matthews - OF/1B

17 - Brady Slavens - INF

25 - Christian Franklin - OF

44 - Jackson Cobb - INF

26 - Ethan Bates - INF

PITCHERS

PITCHERS

18 - Lael Lockhart - LHP

13 - Connor Noland - RHP

21 - Jacob Burton - RHP

20 - Elijah Trest - RHP

27 - Blake Adams - RHP

22 - Jaxon Wiggins - RHP

28 - Kole Ramage - RHP

29 - Nate Wohlgemuth - RHP/OF

32 - Zack Morris - LHP

31 - Caleb Bolden - RHP

34 - Nick Griffin - LHP

33 - Patrick Wicklander - LHP

35 - Ryan Costeiu - RHP

39 - Evan Taylor - LHP

36 - Peyton Pallette - RHP

40 - Corey Spain - LHP

37 - Caden Monke - LHP

41 - Will McEntire - RHP

38 - Mark Adamiak - RHP

43 - Miller Pleimann - RHP

48 - Heston Tole - RHP

45 - Kevin Kopps - RHP

49 - Liam Henry - LHP

46 - Tyler Cacciatori - RHP

50 - Matthew Magre - LHP

52 - Louis Stallone - RHP

58 - Evan Gray - RHP

55 - Gabriel Starks - RHP

59 - Issac Bracken - RHP

57 - Nathan Rintz - RHP

88 - Zebulon Vermillion - RHP
